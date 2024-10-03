The chief executive of South West Water is set to play a crucial new role in the water industry.
Susan Davy has been elected as the new President of the Institute of Water (IWater), which seeks to better equip its members to do their day jobs, advocate for the sector and improve the environment and lives of their communities.
Membership offers UK water professionals, regardless of qualifications, experience, discipline or department, opportunities to broaden their knowledge, widen their network and develop within the sector.
Susan has championed multiple graduate and apprenticeship programmes driving talent across the water industry and believes that to truly transform the sector, investment in people is crucial.
She said: “I am often asked why I work in the water sector, and my answer is simple: because it’s too important not to.
“While the billions we’re investing to upgrade the UK’s water and sewerage systems is a remarkable opportunity, the true story is about the people behind it.
“Generations of families - fathers, mothers, sons, daughters - have dedicated their lives to this vital work. With 30,000 new jobs and 4,000 apprenticeships being created, we’re welcoming the next generation of water specialists.
“As technology advances and climate change pressures rise, adaptability and environmental skills will be more crucial than ever. I’m proud to be part of this journey, championing the people and skills that will shape the future of water in the UK.”
Susan’s knowledge of the industry, coupled with her financial and regulatory expertise, has underpinned the development of Pennon’s strategy and resulted it in becoming one of the leading businesses in the UK water sector.
She will lead on the Annual Conference 2025 as the president, which is IWater’s flagship event and is expected to take place in the South West next September for its 80th Anniversary. She will also focus on enhancing collaboration across the UK water industry and ensuring IWater continues to be a valuable resource for water professionals at all stages of their careers.
Matt Bower, chair of the Institute of Water, said: “Susan is widely respected across the water sector, and her experience as Group CEO of a major company like Pennon gives her a deep understanding of the issues we face. We are confident her leadership will benefit our members, especially as we prepare for next year’s conference in her region."
Gabrielle Mandell, CEO of the Institute of Water, added: “We’re looking forward to working with Susan over the coming year. Her leadership will be instrumental as we prepare for next year’s conference in the South West and continue supporting our members and the workforce of tomorrow.”