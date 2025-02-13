SOUTH West Water has announced it is investing more than £700m over the next five years to reduce storm overflows across the region.
With its £3.2bn Turning the Tide programme of investment, it is hoping to become the first water company to meet the government’s target of less than 10 spills per year, ten years ahead of the deadline.
South West Water has promised to tackle every bathing beach, and eliminate storm overflows at bathing and shellfish waters by 2030.
CEO of South West Water, Susan Davy, said “Everyone who works at South West Water, or with us, lives in the regions we support, and they want to make a difference. Whilst reducing the use of storm overflows will take time, we are investing more than ever to deliver real change today."
Dr Laurence Couldrick, CEO of Westcountry Rivers Trust, said: “The Westcountry Rivers Trust welcomes the news that South West Water will be investing significantly in their sewage network and reducing the impact storm overflows have on our amazing rivers and beaches.
“However, they must ensure that as they reduce the amount of storm water getting into the sewage network it does not create a problem elsewhere. Water is a precious resource, and we need to manage it wisely and holistically as it impacts on flooding, drought, water quality and biodiversity.”
One example where South West Water is already seeing results is in Duloe, near Looe, where last year it invested in its highest spilling storm overflow.
With a spill every single day of 2023, it discharged in total for 713 hours into the West Looe river. The parish council contacted South West Water on behalf of parishioners who expressed concerns.
Cllr Phil Halworth, Chair of Duloe Parish Council, explained: “Last year it became clear to Duloe Parish Council that storm overflows from the village sewage works were the highest in number throughout England.
“We knew that this pollution would be going straight into the West Looe River and directly towards bathing and fishing areas locally. We demanded an explanation from SWW and were told that a plan was being formulated to solve the problem.”
Two large 15 cubic metre tanks were installed at the head of the work site to absorb excess flows in heavy rain and a new cloth filter installed at the lower end of the site.
Cllr Halworth continues: “We were taken to the works and shown the situation as it was, and have visited since to see that the work has been carried out. SWW have duly kept the Parish Council informed of any spillages. So far there have been none.
“It was pleasing to see SWW reacting swiftly and transparently to our initial complaint. Although we are pleased with the result, we are aware that a lot of pollution has occurred which could have been avoided if action had been taken sooner.”
The upgrades and additional treatment capacity at the site has seen spills in the ten months since the improvements were made reduce by 93 percent compared to 2023.