A key South West sexual health organisation has received thousands of pounds to trial new ways to improve sexual health and HIV outcomes as part of work carried out by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to raise awareness of sexual health risks in the LGBTQ+ community.
The Eddystone Trust in South West was awarded £7,500 for work in Cornwall, Plymouth, Devon, Torbay, Somerset and Gloucestershire to engage directly with LGBTQ+ individuals to equip people to deliver informal interventions and provide safer sex resources on sexual health, HIV and monkeypox.
James Mead, development lead for prevention at The Eddystone Trust said: 'We are extremely delighted to have been awarded this money. We recognise the importance of volunteers within the community and the role they play in advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.
'This project will equip individuals with the confidence needed to start conversations around sexual health, and the knowledge and skills to deliver effective sexual health interventions.'
Funding has been issued to organisations spanning the breadth of England with projects raising awareness of sexual health risks at sex on premises venues and vaccinations in non-clinical settings such as pubs and music festivals
New and innovative projects involving the use of artificial intelligence (AI) chat bots, cartoon strips, night shelters and smart testing kits are among 14 schemes to benefit from a pioneering new fund to boost engagement and outreach activity to reduce sexual health inequalities across England.
Minister for equalities, Stuart Andrew, said: 'We’re determined to ensure that LGBTQ+ people have access to the healthcare and protections that they need.
'I’m delighted that the government has been able to fund this initiative and work with UKHSA to identify the necessary expertise that will make a real difference.
'It’s great to see so many innovative proposals and I know that LGBTQ+ individuals will benefit from the increased outreach of vital public health messaging.'
It is hoped this national funding will help ensure more people are aware of the risks surrounding monkeypox and their sexual health, enabling greater access to sexual health services and empowering people to manage their own health and protect others.
It also aims to help address issues such as inequalities in access to monkeypox vaccination, uptake of vaccination for other sexually transmitted infections and blood borne viruses, in particular HAV, HBV and HPV and address the wider determinants of health behaviours that increase the risk of HIV and STI acquisition, such as mental health and drugs and alcohol.
Minister for primary care and public health, Neil O’Brien, said: 'Voluntary and community sector organisations play a key role in improving sexual health across the country. It’s great to see this investment in innovative projects that are working to achieve this in their local area.
'We are taking further action to address disparities in sexual health by providing £4 million for our National HIV Prevention Programme, and more than £3.4 billion to local authorities through the Public Health Grant to invest in essential frontline services.'
Sexual health inequality remains a major public health issue in England and in the last year has been further challenged by the global outbreak of monkeypox. While case numbers have now dropped significantly, with no new cases identified since December, the outbreak highlighted the challenges of effectively reaching and engaging with underserved groups, including those at highest risk, so they see important public health messaging and access services and vaccinations for sexually transmissible infections where needed.