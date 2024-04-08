“What we do know at this stage is that this next low pressure is likely to just brush Cornwall on the south coast, and during Monday evening time, the winds will start picking up from a southeasterly direction, backing to a Northwesterly later on. By 10pm, we'll start see gust of wind of 40-50mph widely inland, and as high as 60 to 80+mph along exposed coasts, before easing down on Tuesday afternoon.