Much of the South West is set to face further downpours as a weather warning has been upgraded to amber.
This week weather warnings are in place across the country, as Storm Ciarán makes its way across the UK. However, Devon and Cornwall has been issued with increased weather warnings for this Thursday (November 2).
The Met Office has set a yellow warning for rain and an amber warning for wind.
Between 3am and 1pm, residents can expect “very strong northwesterly winds associated with Storm Ciarán” says the forecaster.
A spokesperson added that this “could disrupt travel, utilities and may cause some structural damage.”
As well as this, from 6pm on Wednesday, November 1, and 11.59pm on Thursday, November 2, heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán is likely to bring disruption to southern parts of England and Wales.
Residents along the coast have been advised to take extra care due to the potential for rougher sea conditions.
A Met Office spokesperson added: “There is potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”