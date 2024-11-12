NEW research has revealed that the rail industry generated £1.11-billion in economic, environmental, and social benefits to South West over the past year, with rail customers contributing £2.7-billion through spending in local communities.
With rail travel becoming a hot topic in Cornwall and Devon, with a number of groups seeking to undo the work of the Beeching cuts, South West residents could be pushing even harder for a railway overhaul after new research has shown the massive economic benefit of the transport.
Following the successful relaunch of the Dartmoor Line in Okehampton, petitioning groups and official bodies have been shown the desire for rail travel from residents.
With the South West rail network facilitating thousands of journeys each day in the region, its impact on the local economy is significant, playing a key role in the productivity of the cities and towns in the area. Across the country, the industry directly employs over 103,000 people in varying roles – from station staff and train drivers to underwater divers and seasons delivery managers.
Beyond its current contributions, the rail industry has significant potential for further growth, boosting the South West and the national economy. According to projections by the Railway Industry Association (RIA), rail travel is expected to grow by an average of 1.6 per cent annually over the next three decades. This would equate to a 20 per cent increase in rail usage by 2035, potentially raising the industry’s contribution from £1.11-billion to £1.55-billion in South West.
If rail usage were to increase by 40 per cent, driven by improved services and a growing preference for rail as a sustainable mode of transport, the total value of the rail industry in South West could soar to £2-billion, significantly benefitting the economic, environmental, and social landscape in the region.
As well as boosting the local economy, rail travel also seems to be the way forward with regard to cutting emissions and benefitting the environment.
A spokesperson from Rail Delivery Group explained: “For every mile a person travels, passenger trains produce only around a fifth of the greenhouse gas emissions from the average petrol car. This latest research finds that a 40 per cent growth in rail use is needed by 2035 to shift a minimum of four billion miles from car to train, to achieve the country’s net zero targets in line with the Committee on Climate Change (CCC)’s preferred pathway.”
On top of this, South West, rail passengers spend £2.7-billion to support local economies when they travel by rail.
As well as supporting local businesses and communities, people travelling by rail are providing a boost to local independent businesses - passengers in South West annually contribute £270-million to independent businesses in the region.
Jacqueline Starr, CEO of Rail Delivery Group said: “The UK’s rail network does more than simply transport us from A to B; it plays a crucial role in driving economic growth by connecting businesses and communities, improving productivity, and supporting the transition to net zero.
“The creation of Great British Railways is an opportunity for the rail industry to come together and make the improvements that are needed to attract more people to rail, unlocking even greater value for the economy, environment, and wider society.
“Rail can and must be the backbone of the country’s future growth and environmental ambitions."
Discussing the impact the industry is having on the UK economy, and the recent findings within the research, UKHospitality, the trade body for hospitality across the country, has said rail travel is an asset to the hospitality sector.
A spokesperson for UKHospitality said: “This insightful report reinforces what we know about the importance of train travel for hospitality and tourism. Trains help bring our customers – domestic and international and our employees to our doors, so we can deliver great experiences and boost economic growth.
“We are looking forward to working with the rail industry to further grow the opportunities to reach all parts of our nation and spread the benefits of the hospitality sector.”