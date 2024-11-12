Beyond its current contributions, the rail industry has significant potential for further growth, boosting the South West and the national economy. According to projections by the Railway Industry Association (RIA), rail travel is expected to grow by an average of 1.6 per cent annually over the next three decades. This would equate to a 20 per cent increase in rail usage by 2035, potentially raising the industry’s contribution from £1.11-billion to £1.55-billion in South West.