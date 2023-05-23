Following on is the restricted race which is sponsored by Gifford Chartered Accountants, in which Melyvn is the highest rated for trainer Dean Summersby, he could be taken on by Ideal Vert which is another looking progressive out of the Chris Barber yard. In the mixed open race sponsored by Simpkins Edwards, Paloma Blue stands out having won five races this season including a Hunter Chase at Cheltenham under Josh Newman, who looks to also have the option of riding Sixteen Letters who was a dual winner at Larkhill for the jockey, along with Ed The Red who has clocked up an impressive six races this season for the Chloe Newman team.