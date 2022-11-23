STUDENTS from South East Cornwall brought home a raft of awards from Plymouth’s Festival of Speech and Drama.
Youngsters training with The Drama Queen (aka Zoe Vigus in Torpoint) were among those to be presented with trophies for their performances.
Senior cup for the Acting Monologue Class (13 to 17 years) as well as the prize for the Sight Reading section went to Katie Chambers of Torpoint.
Meanwhile, Joey Vigus Huggins, reciting the William Blake poem Tiger, won the Solo Verse Speaking Cup (12 years) as well as placing first in the solo Impromptu Storytelling class.
Nyana Engel from Saltash was judged the winner in her class of the Novice Verse Speaking Award – a trophy given to those who have never entered a speech and drama festival before.
“The festival, which has been running for 107 years, has been a fantastic starting point for many professional performers over the years,” said Zoe. “It gives a wonderful insight into a competitive industry.”