RESIDENTS living in South East Cornwall are now eligible to use their new food waste caddies.
Residents of Liskeard, Polruan, Polperro, Looe, Torpoint, Saltash, Callington, Pensilva and their surrounding areas will need to prepare for their first food waste collection week by using their indoor kitchen caddy and liners to collect items such as tea bags, eggshells and more.
Once filled, the indoor caddy can be emptied into the outdoor caddy as often as needed.
For those who want to know when their collection day is visit: https://orlo.uk/My_Area_7FoAI
The food waste caddies will be collected on a weekly basis and turned into farm fertilisers or clean energy to power communities.