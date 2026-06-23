SOUTH East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, has paid tribute to Sir Keir Starmer following his announcement on Monday that he is stepping down as Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party.
Sir Keir announced his resignation outside Number 10, saying he accepted that his parliamentary party no longer believed he was the right person to lead Labour into the next general election. The decision comes less than two years after Labour returned to government.
Responding to the announcement, Ms Gelderd praised Sir Keir’s leadership and commitment to public service.
“Sir Keir Starmer is a man truly committed to public service, a hard worker, and a leader with great dignity. He’s worked with true grit and determination to rebuild the country and to lead the Labour Party.
“I’m proud of the achievements he has led us to deliver so far. Under Keir’s leadership, Britain has shown strength on the world stage and stability during times of global uncertainty.
“As we move forward, I will continue to do what I have always done since my election. I will put the interests of South East Cornwall first and work to ensure that whoever becomes Labour leader and Prime Minister understands our needs. I will make sure that we are heard loud and clear in Westminster.
“For South East Cornwall, the benefits Keir has delivered will be felt for years to come. We’ve seen investment in our NHS, stronger support for families of children with SEND, as well as tougher action on water pollution. There has also been investment in clean energy industries and jobs through the Kernow Industrial Growth Fund. These are important foundations that will help create local opportunities and strengthen our public services.
“These are also Labour values, and whoever becomes Prime Minister must take bold action so that we can deliver them.”
The Labour Party’s National Executive Committee will now set out a timetable for the leadership contest, with nominations due to open on July 9 and the process expected to conclude before the summer recess.
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