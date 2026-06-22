ON the steps of Number 10 Sir Keir Starmer has announced he will be stepping down as Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party.
This move comes less than two years after he came to power.
In an emotional speech Sir Keir said he accepts his party no longer has faith that he is the best candidate to take the party into the next general election.
In his outgoing speech, he said: “The question my party is asking, is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.”
He says it is his love of the country that has led to this decision and he has informed His Majesty the King.
The next step will be for the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable, with nominations opening on July 9 to be completed by the summer recess.
It is felt Andy Burnham is the frontrunner to take Sir Keir’s place. The former Greater Manchester mayor is expected to arrive in Westminster to be sworn in as an MP on Monday afternoon after winning the Makerfield by-election.
However, it is believed former health secretary Wes Streeting will also step forward as a candidate.
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