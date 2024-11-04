Organisers of the Port Eliot fireworks event have reschedule the fireworks display.
The event originally scheduled for November 2 will now take place on November 9, “hopefully” say the organisers, giving the saturated ground time to dry out.
All tickets that have been purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled date.
Those unable to attend the new date, can claim a full refund via the event ticketing website.
A spokesperson for Port Eliot said: “We understand the inconvenience this may cause and apologise for any disappointment for those unable to make the new date, but the safety and quality of experience must be a governing factor, so to ensure we can get cars — and people — onto and off the grounds safely we have decided that postponing by a week is the best option
“However, we are excited to bring you an unforgettable fireworks display on the ninth — which will be the last at Port Eliot.
“We are determined to make this one to remember, and your presence will help us go out with a bang!”
For more information, to buy tickets for November 9 or to get in touch, visit www.porteliot.co.uk