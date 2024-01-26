Dr Matthew Boulter, associate clinical director for Armed Forces & Veterans, NHS Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, added: “I am delighted that this sterling work to improve the health and wellbeing of our veterans is to continue. Cornwall has a high proportion of veterans and we are keen to ensure that no matter what their age, gender or ability is, those who have served our country have the support they need to live happy and healthy lives.