SNOOKER fans were treated to a masterclass from one of the best players to ever pick up a cue.
Three-time world snooker champion Mark Williams MBE played an exhibition match at the Indian Queens Club on Thursday (May 9) where he took on 11 local challengers, which was watched by a crowd of more than 150 people.
Some of the best snooker players from Cornwall and Devon were among his challengers including Tony Farron, the current Cornish champion, Andy Pearce from Liskeard, the Cornish champion in 2019 and Martin Pitcher from Plymouth who reached the last 64 at the Gibraltar Open in 2018.
The Welsh professional snooker player, aged 49, made light work of his challengers and racked a series of breaks of more than 100 to the delight of the crowd and topped it off by knocking in two maximum 147 breaks.
Tony had the misfortune of going in off from his break and Mark responded with a break of 103.
Tony said: “It was a wonderful experience playing Mark. He makes the game look so easy but most importantly he plays with a smile on his face.”
Mark, who is often noted for his long potting ability, which has earned him the nickname “The Welsh Potting Machine” scored a break of 93 against Martin.
Martin said: “It was great playing Mark. You just cannot miss a shot against him as he will just clear up. It was lovely to watch.”
Mark received a standing ovation when he knocked in his first 147 of the night against Jack Williams, which was followed by Delilah blasting out on the speakers.
He scored his second 147 maximum break of the night against Steve Couts from St Neot. Steve said: “That was something else. Absolutely brilliant.”
For professional snooker referee Nick Harry from Plymouth, who has officiated matches around the world including the English Open, the two 147s were a dream come true.
Nick said: “I will be buzzing for days after that. For me refereeing a snooker match it’s the best seat in the house.”
Mark signed lots of memorabilia for fans and posed for pictures.
Even for Mark, who has notched up more than 600 century breaks in his professional career, making two maximum 147s in a match is a rare occurrence.
Mark said: “I had a great night. We had a great crowd, and the venue was nice as well.
“It was nice to get the two 147s. That does not happen very often, and I nearly got four.”
Organiser Paul Broad from PWB Events said: “It is great Mark supports grassroots snooker. It was a privilege to witness the 147s.”