According to Alison Cane, outreach manager at Smile Together: “We’re passionate about tackling oral health inequality in our communities and this will be the seventh consecutive year that we have visited local harboursides across Cornwall and Devon to improve the oral health of fishermen and their families who so rarely get to see a dentist due to the demands of their work. Everyone who attends will receive one of our oral health packs including toothbrushes, toothpaste and a 2-minute timer along with top dental tips for all the family, signposting information to emergency dental care and healthy snacks, plus be entered into a free prize draw! We are also encouraging people to bring along their old toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes and associated packaging for recycling through our commitment to Colgate TerraCycle. Everything you’d expect from a certified B Corporation doing business for good!”