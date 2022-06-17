Slimming world members raise more than £25,000 for Cancer Research UK ( )

Members from across the Slimming World groups in Liskeard, Callington, Saltash, Looe, Dobwalls and Torpoint, collected 736 bags of clothes they have slimmed out off raising an estimated £25,760 for CRUK.

The bags were collected over the last couple of weeks and delivered to the shop in Looe.

This event is always well supported by members and this year in particular the shops were delighted with the donations after the pandemic.

Team manager Rachel said: “It’s great for our members to be able to give the clothes they have slimmed out of to such a worthy charity so close to many peoples hearts, the incentive behind weight loss is often about getting into smalller clothes and feeling healthier in yourself.

“All our groups in the area are now open and running normally without restrictions or need to book your place.”