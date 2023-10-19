THE Eden Project will host its tenth annual ‘Sleep Out’ on November 16 to raise vital funds for homeless charities St Petrocs and the Amber Foundation.
Registration is now open for those prepared to take on the challenge of bedding down outside the Biomes, beneath the canopy of the Link building, with nothing more than a sleeping bag and cardboard boxes for warmth and comfort.
Since the first Eden Sleep Out in 2014, hundreds of participants have slept outside to get a feel for what it’s like to ‘sleep rough’ – if only for one night. In that time, more than £100,000 has been raised for these crucial charities.
According to research from Shelter, around 271,000 people were recorded as homeless in England at the beginning of this year, 123,000 of which were children.
The Amber Foundation has reported a 30% increase in referrals to its Devon centre this summer alone.
Attendees are encouraged to fundraise with friends, families and colleagues and can expect live entertainment and music, as well as hearing from those affected by homelessness and who have benefited from the unwavering support of the two charities.
Dinner will be provided with cookery workshops led by Eden’s team of talented chefs, while unlimited tea and coffee will be available throughout the night, with breakfast provided the next morning.
Dan James, Eden’s development director, said: “This is a huge year for the Sleep Out at the Eden Project. We’re so proud to be able to look back on nine years of fundraising for St Petrocs and the Amber Foundation.
“Homelessness is a very real problem in the South West and whole of the UK, and with the current cost of living crisis, individuals and families need our help more than ever.”
St Petrocs is an independent Cornish charity working to end homelessness in Cornwall, providing a range of services, including advice, accommodation, medical resources and a skills, training and employment programme.
The charity has seen a growth in people struggling to afford basic essentials, meaning an increasing number are being pushed into homelessness and demand for their services on a scale unseen before.
Lois Wild, associate director of fundraising and communications at St Petrocs, said: “We’re honoured to be celebrating ten years of the Sleep Out at Eden, alongside the Amber Foundation.
“As the nights draw in and the temperature starts to drop, the daily reality for those sleeping rough is a stark one, and this annual event really helps maintain momentum in the battle against homelessness.”
The Amber Foundation provides support for young people aged 18 to 30 dealing with homelessness, unemployment and mental health issues.
With four supported housing centres, the foundation’s South West Centre near Crediton, Devon, offers a safe and temporary safe home for young individuals in the region, plus full support to help them move on positively to a job or place in education or training, as well as a sustainable place to call home.
Rebecca Fry, the Amber Foundation’s fundraising manager, said: “The past nine years of Sleep Outs at Eden have been a testament to the power of community and caring. The funds we’ve all raised together with the help of amazing participants have provided shelter and critical support to hundreds of young people when they need it most.
“We look forward to being involved in this special and unique event for many more years, continuing to raise much needed awareness and vital funds to support these vulnerable individuals to turn their lives around.”
To find out more and to register to take part in Eden’s 10th Sleep Out, visit edenproject.com