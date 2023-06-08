Niamh, 24, is currently studying for her BSc in Biomedical Science at Plymouth University, however, when she joined the RAG (Raise and Give) society – a group for students to organise charitable fundraisers and events – she was introduced to the prospect of completing the challenge for charity, and from that moment, Niamh and Freya bit the bullet and decided “if we were going to do it, we’d do it properly and aim for the toughest one.”