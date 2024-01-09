A Sister from a surgery in St Germans feels ‘honoured’ to have been granted a prestigious nursing title.
Sister Claire May started her nursing career in 1996 and is now the lead nursing sister at Quay Lane Surgery, a lead forum nurse for East Cornwall PCN and a clinical educator.
Early in December, Claire attended an important award ceremony in London — marking a very special time in her career.
Sister Claire was awarded the Queen’s Nurse title — given to nurses for commitment to high standards of practice and person-centred care.
Sister Claire explained: “I was truly honoured to have been awarded the Queen’s Nurse Title. They are trusted and valued by the people they serve and respected and admired by their peers.
“They are enthusiastic and passionate about the care they provide.
“I was awarded it by Dame Elizabeth Anionwu as part of the Royal procession at King Charles’ coronation where she carried the orb.
“It was a magical day with my husband and son as well as my family able to watch from home.
“I am proud of myself and excited to see how I can blossom even more.
“I just hope I can make you all proud too.”
In response to the news, Quay Lane Surgery has expressed its thoughts saying: “We are absolutely thrilled for her at Quay Lane Surgery and very proud of her achievement.”