SIR Tim Smit, the co-founder of the Eden Project, is to continue as the public face of the tourist attraction near St Austell though he has resigned as a director.
Official records show that Sir Tim, who has just turned 70, stepped down as a director in the summer.
However, a spokesperson for the Eden Project has said Sir Tim with continue in his public-facing ambassadorial role. He will also have a senior adviser role.
Sir Tim was born in Holland in 1954 and as a student read archaeology and anthropology at Durham University.
He worked for 10 years in the music industry as composer and producer for both rock music and opera.
Then, in 1987, Sir Tim moved to Cornwall where he and John Nelson together went on to restore the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey. Sir Tim remains a director of the gardens.
Twenty-four years ago, Sir Tim saw the Eden Project open, after a huge amount of work, in a former china clay pit at Bodelva.
Since then, around 19 million people have visited the attraction with its biomes and plants from around the world. The Eden Project has also become an established venue for high-profile pop concerts. It is estimated that the attraction has contributed more than £1.9-billion to the Cornish economy.
In recent times, the Eden Project has also been moving towards becoming a global, multi-site operation.
Sir Tim was knighted for his work in 2012 and has received a variety of national awards. He has taken part in many television and radio programmes and has been the subject of “This is Your Life” and a guest on “Desert Island Discs”.
An Eden Project spokesperson said: “Sir Tim Smit, Eden Project co-founder, recently stepped back from an executive role at the project and is now taking a short break before beginning the role of senior adviser to incoming group chief executive officer Andy Jasper and Orna NiChionna, the chair of the Eden Project trustees.
“Sir Tim will continue in his public-facing ambassadorial role. Andy, Orna and the Eden Project team are looking forward to continuing to work closely with Tim.”