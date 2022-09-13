Sir Ray Tindle was honoured to meet Her Majesty
Saturday 17th September 2022 4:00 pm
Our late founder, Sir Ray Tindle, was a great supporter of the Royal Family and had many great memories to share.
Lady Tindle added that the Queen always made her feel at ease, and that Charles will make a very good King.
The flag at the Herald office - just yards from the Tindle family home in Farnham - was lowered to half mast when news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced.
