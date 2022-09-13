Sir Ray Tindle was honoured to meet Her Majesty

Saturday 17th September 2022 4:00 pm
Sir Ray Tindle was honoured to meet the Her Majesty

Our late founder, Sir Ray Tindle, was a great supporter of the Royal Family and had many great memories to share.

He knew many members of the Royal Family - they would often use the Old Court House in Farnham as an unofficial stopover for a change of clothes and refreshments between engagements in  Surrey and Hampshire. He was particularly close to Charles.

Lady Tindle added that the Queen always made her feel at ease, and that Charles will make a very good King.

The flag at the Herald office - just yards from the Tindle family home in Farnham - was lowered to half mast when news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced.

