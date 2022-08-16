Singing group take Brittany by storm in huge Celtic Festival
South East Cornwall singing group Barrett’s Privateers has been flying the flag for the Duchy this week at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany.
Hailing from the Tamar Valley, the group (Gideon Barrett, John Flockton, Chris Legg, Sarah Flockton, Oli Stephens, Jenna Flockton, Andrew Long, Jack Flockton and Penny Barrett) are known in the area for their performances of sea shanties and traditional songs.
They came together with a shared love of singing in pubs, and now perform at festivals and events across the south west. Having just released their debut album ‘Shed No Tears’ to massive acclaim they are now spreading their wings further afield.
Performing each night in the huge Stade Du Moustoir stadium in central Lorient, to a crowd of up to 10,000 people, has been a daunting but hugely exciting experience, and the group has been overwhelmed by the reception and support they have received from the massive Celtic community there, represented by singers, dancers, musicians and artists from the eight Celtic nations of Cornwall, Brittany, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Isle of Man, Galicia and Asturias.
Barrett’s Privateers were also honoured to take part in the Grand Parade on Sunday morning, with around 3,000 participants, waving national flags and in national dress, being cheered through the streets of Lorient by a crowd of 80,000 people — an event that was televised by the French Channel FR3.
“It has been an incredible honour to represent Cornwall at such a prestigious event and we have been overwhelmed by such a warm reception wherever we have been” said group member Gideon Barrett.
His views were echoed by Chris Legg, another singer with the group “To represent Cornwall at such a large festival has been just incredible.
“Singing to such large audiences has been a brilliant experience.”
In addition to the televised events in the stadium, transmitting to potentially millions of viewers across France, Barrett’s Privateers has been performing regular gigs in the Welsh/Cornish Pavilion, as well as a concert on the opening night for the Cotriade evening — a fish supper — with 800 invited guests, where the audience was on their feet, clapping and cheering and singing into the night.
The group will not have much time to relax though as this weekend they are at Constantine Carnival before a series of Autumn festivals get underway in September.
