Performing each night in the huge Stade Du Moustoir stadium in central Lorient, to a crowd of up to 10,000 people, has been a daunting but hugely exciting experience, and the group has been overwhelmed by the reception and support they have received from the massive Celtic community there, represented by singers, dancers, musicians and artists from the eight Celtic nations of Cornwall, Brittany, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Isle of Man, Galicia and Asturias.