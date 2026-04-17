EAST Cornwall Bach Choir is marking its 60th anniversary with a special celebration concert at St German’s Church next month.
The acclaimed choir will stage Simply Bach on Saturday, May 16 (7.30pm), featuring an evening dedicated to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Audiences can expect performances of three Bach cantatas, alongside Bach’s celebrated Brandenburg Concerto No. 2, played by the Divertimento Ensemble.
Adding to the occasion, BBC Radio 3 presenter Matthew Bannister will appear as guest presenter for the anniversary event.
Founded in 1965, the East Cornwall Bach Choir has spent six decades championing choral music across the region. The registered charity has built a reputation for high-quality performances and for nurturing a love of music in South East Cornwall and beyond.
While Bach remains central to many concerts, the group – which is made up of around 30 auditioned amateur singers – tackles a wide range of works from across the choral repertoire.
The choir traditionally stages three concerts annually – in spring, summer and at Christmas – working with a professional conductor and bringing in professional soloists and instrumentalists for performances.
One of the highlights of its calendar is the popular annual Singing Day, open to all voices. This year it takes place on Saturday, April 25 at St Martin’s Church, Liskeard, where participants will spend the day rehearsing Mozart’s choral masterpiece before a performance at 4pm.
Registration opens at 10am, with tickets priced £20 online, £22 on the door, £6 for full-time students and audience entry £5. Children aged 12 and under can attend free.
As part of its commitment to supporting the next generation of musicians, the choir is also encouraging young, talented and ambitious performers to apply for an East Cornwall Bach Choir Scholarship.
Tickets for Simply Bach and further details about the choir, future performances and scholarship opportunities are available through the choir’s website.
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