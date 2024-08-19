In a video shared by Farmers Weekly, Jeremy Clarkson is offering farmers a lifeline for their mental health by sending a simple, one word, text message.
By texting Hawkstone to 85258 a farmer can get access to free, confidential support from a trained volunteer, day or night, from Mental Health Innovations text messaging support service Shout.
A contemplative Clarkson adds: “Could be worth it. Better than suffering in silence.”
The new service, launched on August 13 is a partnership between Hawkstone and Shout funded by Clarkson’s lager and cider brand. It is aimed directly at farmers acknowledging how tough farming can be on a farmer’s mental health.
In statistics from the Farm Safety Foundation (2021), 95 percent all UK farmers under the age of 40 state poor mental health as one of the biggest hidden problems facing the industry, particularly during demanding periods such as harvest season.
Clarkson’s co-star on his Clarkson’s Farm series, farmer Kaleb Cooper, says in the campaign: “Some people don’t like talking about their problems face-to-face or find it difficult to open up to someone they know, so we have teamed up with Shout to allow farmers to send a simple text and get the support they need.”
The video can be found at: https://fb.watch/u35SVtZpgJ/