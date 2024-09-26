A cinema operator is bringing its special screenings back.
WTW Cinemas, which operate in Truro, Newquay, St Austell and Wadebridge, is starting its Silver Screen shows again from October 3.
Manager Caroline Jeffery said: “Silver Screen matinees are a selection of the year’s best films. Maybe you missed it the first time around or maybe you would just like to see it again.
“Sometimes we add in films that may not have had a major release in the UK and would not ordinarily have played in the cinema.
“Whatever your taste in films, we’re sure that there will be something that will interest you.
“A Silver Screen ticket is just £4.50, and that comes with a complimentary tea or coffee including biscuits. Anyone is welcome to come to Silver Screen; you don’t have to be over a certain age to enjoy these shows.
“The Silver Screen shows are such a great way for people to get together, catch up with friends they might not see often and watch a film on the big screen.”
Forthcoming Silver Screen shows will include Fly Me to the Moon, The Bikeriders, Thelma, It Ends with Us and The Critic.