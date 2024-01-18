Spring is on the way at many National Trust places in the South West, with snowdrops being spotted at several locations.
The dainty white flowers tend to bloom in January and February and pave the way for the crocuses and daffodils, which are a common sight in springtime.
This humble little flower has been the top choice of flower to spot by National Trust visitors over the years with over 72 per cent of people looking forwarding to spotting them in their local National Trust Garden.
The garden at Cotehele near Saltash, is a garden for all seasons. At this time of year snowdrops are in abundance.
A spokesperson said: “Although snowdrops flower all over Cotehele, you’ll find them en- masse in the Upper Garden; under trees, in the borders and peeking through the black grass on the pond in contrast to the brilliantly coloured dogwood stems.
“You’ll also find the daffodils making an appearance with the first stems sprouting with the first daffodils providing some yellow sunshine.”