A SURGE in anti-social behaviour incidents across Devon and Cornwall has prompted a united response - and the results are already encouraging.
Recent initiatives, backed by law enforcement, local councils and community groups, are making a difference in curbing disruptive behaviour and restoring public confidence.
Latest data from Devon & Cornwall Police shows the number of recorded ASB incidents increased by 9.9 per cent over the past 12 months to February 2025.
Over the year period, 2,302 more incidents were recorded with the most common being rowdy/inconsiderate behaviour – around 65 per cent of all incidents - followed by rowdy nuisance neighbours and then street drinking behaviour.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, has listed ASB as one of the key priorities of the new Police and Crime Plan 2025-29 which sets out the strategic priorities for policing.
As part of her efforts to bring partners and organisations together to support victims, prevent crime and reduce reoffending around ASB offences, the Office of the Police Crime Commissioner (OPCC) recently hosted a Tackling Anti-Social Behaviour Together Conference.
Representatives heard how key initiatives funded by the OPCC and other sources - alongside collaborative working - are delivering improved outcomes.
The initiatives include:
- Hotspot policing
- Street marshals
- Safer Streets project
- ASB Victim Support Service
- ASB Youth Outreach Service
- Dedicated ASB police legal advisor
- ASB Mediation Service
- Councillor advocate scheme
It has led to significant progress being made in tackling ASB, as well as reducing violence. Benefits are also being seen from an effective tool called the ASB Case Review which empowers repeat victims of ASB to ask for a review of the actions of partner agencies have taken to resolve their concerns.
Ms Hernandez said she remains committed to commissioning ASB services for victims, reducing re-offending and prevention services, and praised the “outstanding” work that has been carried out by all partners through invaluable collaboration.
She said: “Our communities are frustrated by persistent ASB and policing alone can’t tackle it. The new Crime and Police Bill will help us all be more robust and stop pushing victims from pillar to post. The ASB Case Review is an under promoted tool by us all and we can help better as a team when they are requested.”
Last month, it was confirmed the OPCC will receive Home Office funding for the second time to deliver hotspot policing – a data-driven method of targeted patrolling to tackle ASB and serious crime in areas where it is most prevalent.
In 2024-25, it was awarded £1million resulting in more than 22,000 hours of foot patrols being carried out by police, and also street marshals who have limited policing powers to tackle ASB.
Current data shows they attended 1,376 reported ASB incidents, made 204 arrests, used policing powers 949 times, and engaged with almost 79,000 members of the public. The hotspot policing initiative has also benefited from an additional £200,000 funded by the OPCC for partnership patrols.