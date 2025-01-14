NEW figures released today have shown Devon and Cornwall Police has significantly improved the speed at which the force answers 999 calls and 101 contact.
The rapid improvement of services within the force’s control room placed Devon and Cornwall Police as ninth fastest to respond to emergency calls in November 2024 compared to 44 other forces.
In 2024, 94.2 per cent of 999 calls were answered within the threshold of 10 seconds, an improvement of 5.8 per cent compared to 2023. In the second half of the year, the average wait time for 101 calls was 3 minutes 43 seconds, almost 27 minutes quicker than same period the previous year.
During the past year, Devon and Cornwall Police received over 69,000 reports through its website. Across the whole year, the average wait time was less than 12 hours. This dropped to just under five hours in December 2024.
By switching from taking reports by email to nationally standardised forms, the control room can now take more thorough and accurate information at the initial point of contact, saving time for members of the public.
Back in September, it was announced that the force had been formally discharged by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) from the Engage phase of enhanced monitoring in relation to contacting the force, following the Inspectorate’s concerns regarding emergency and non-emergency calls.
In discharging the force, the Inspectorate noted Devon and Cornwall Police had made significant and sustainable improvements.
The force have also been working with the NHS and social care providers across the area to implement Right Care, Right Person, a process to ensure that individuals who are experiencing poor mental health get the support they need from the relevant agency, which is often not the police. Control room staff are trained to assess the situation and provide the caller with guidance if the threshold for police attendance is not met.
Assistant Chief Constable, Nikki Leaper, said: “These rapid improvements in our handling of emergency and non-emergency contact from the public are proof of the continued hard work and dedication of officers and staff across all areas of the control room and at our front offices.
“People should feel confident that Devon and Cornwall Police can deliver the service our communities deserve. However, we recognise past experiences of delays and queues may affect people’s perceptions. My hope is we will continue to improve our contact with the public to ensure victims receive the service they rightly deserve.”
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez, added: “In 2017 I set a strategic ambition to improve connectivity between Devon and Cornwall Police and the public it serves. That strategy has been backed by significant investment in reopening 18 police enquiry offices and recruiting and training contact officers whose front-line role is crucial to policing.
“I am delighted the hard work and investment by our communities via their council tax precept is finally paying dividends. However, we cannot be complacent and I will work with the Chief Constable to ensure the service improvements continue.”