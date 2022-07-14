Sign up open for summer run

(Pexels )
LOOE Lions are inviting people to sign up for the ‘Looe Summer Run’ set to take place on Tuesday July 26.
A route of around six miles takes in undulating woodland paths and roads alongside the West Looe River.
There’ll be a trophy for the first male and female runners back in – and a perpetual cup for the first Looe runner back over the line.
Entries can be made online via SiEntries – the race will start at 7pm on West Looe Quayside.
