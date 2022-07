Sign up open for summer run

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cornish times. Read our privacy notice

LOOE Lions are inviting people to sign up for the ‘Looe Summer Run’ set to take place on Tuesday July 26.

A route of around six miles takes in undulating woodland paths and roads alongside the West Looe River.

There’ll be a trophy for the first male and female runners back in – and a perpetual cup for the first Looe runner back over the line.