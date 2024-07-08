LISKEARD Agricultural Show is set to welcome visitors to what organisers promise will be a bumper event this Saturday (July 13).
Entertainment in the main ring will kick off at 10.15am with The Torpoint Sea Cadet Band, but just prior to this there will be a pause for Remembrance with a release of doves by local aviculturist Rodney Cheek.
An action packed schedule follows throughout the day including terrier racing, a vintage tractor parade, musical games with the Little Margate and East Cornwall Pony Club and the Young Farmers tug of war.
This year the “world famous and not to be missed” Sheep Show will be on in the Countryside Area. This event is described as a running commentary and music combined with a sheep show, and will be repeated at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.
Show secretary Beckie Brayley says that 2024 entries are excellent across the livestock and equine sections.
“We have a record number of sheep entered this year, and the National Show for the Devon and Cornwall Long Wool Sheep section will take place this weekend at Liskeard.
“Within the Horse section we have the London International Horse Show qualifier along with the Rising Star qualifiers.
“And the Poultry also make a return this year after a four-year break. Entries are great and we look forward to a super display in the Poultry marquee.”
Trade stand exhibitors spaces for retail, craft, Cornish food and drink, charities and organisations are all fully booked so there will be lots of shopping opportunities available.
Don’t forget the free shuttle buses to and from Liskeard to the Showground at Merrymeet. These commence from the Railway Station at 9am and run every half hour with pick ups on the Parade and at Luxstowe Vets. The buses get very busy between 11am to 1pm so be sure to get to the show early!
Beckie adds: “Following a record attendance in 2023, we are hoping for some good weather and to bring the town and country together for a great family day out!”
For more information visit www.liskeardshow.org or look out for Liskeard Show on Facebook.