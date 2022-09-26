Show at the heart of the dairy industry to welcome people from across the country
Subscribe newsletter
An essential date in dairy producers’ calendar, the show is the UK’s largest dairy event and is dedicated entirely to the sector.
Showcasing the latest innovation, trusted merchants, and first-class stockmanship, it is a real coming together of like-minded producers and allied industries.
The dairy sector is a fundamental part of British agriculture, says Head of Shows, Jess Chiplen. “We’re in the heart of it here in the South-West – within the sector are world class farmers and agricultural companies who are responsible for pioneering new technology, genetics and practices. It’s a privilege to host many of them here.”
The Dairy Show’s theme this year will be muck, with the focus on ways organic manures can be collected, stored, optimised and applied to maximise soil health and, ultimately, the performance of crops and grazing livestock.
“At a time when milk price and costs – like feed and fertiliser – are so high it’s important that ideas and knowledge are shared to capitalise on marginal gains and opportunities.”
Remaining at the show’s heart are the dairy cattle, with exhibitors travelling from all over the country to compete in a variety of breed classes before respective champions go head-to-head for the sought after Supreme Champion title.
“The Ayrshire, Dairy Shorthorn, Guernsey, Holstein and Jersey breeds will all be well represented,” says Ms Chiplen.
“The Jersey breed society will be holding its national show here. On top of that, we have calf classes and the popular showmanship competition, the latter is always a fine example of the incredible up-and-coming talent we have in the industry.”
For the first time ever, the British Cheese Awards will be taking place at the Dairy Show, providing an impressive display of dairy produce including cheese, butter, yoghurt and cream. Judging of the awards will take place on the day, with visitors able to view the display and take part in the all-important People’s Choice Award.
Advance tickets are available at £15 per adult, increasing to £18 on the gate. Students, with proof, will have discounted entry at £14 and children under 15 years old will have free entry.
“We are delighted to be welcoming everyone back to the show,” says Ms Chiplen. “It’s particularly exciting to encompass the British Cheese Awards, providing the perfect platform for producers to showcase the complete journey from farm to fork.”
For more information visit www.bathandwest.com/the-dairy-show
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |