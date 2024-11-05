AS we approach the winter season, fireworks displays become more and more common, however, people in Cornwall and across the country are beginning to question whether the products should be banned.
Each year conversations are prompted about the morality surrounding the use of fireworks, however, now a petition asking for them to be banned has received more than 1-million signatures.
Backed by the RSPCA, the petition is asking for their use to be restricted to the dates of traditional festivals, such as Bonfire Night, due to their impact on animals and vulnerable people.
The petition, which is backed by the RSPCA, is also calling for a reduction in the maximum decibel level.
The petition reads: “Fireworks can cause serious distress to animals. They don’t only suffer psychologically, but also physically as many attempt to run away from, or hide from, the bangs. With extreme noise levels and people being able to let off fireworks any time of year, it’s difficult for those who care for animals to be able to put measures in place to protect their animals.
“This is why I’m calling for an urgent review of firework regulations to further restrict their use, as a step to preventing needless animal suffering.”
Currently it is against the law to set off fireworks after 11pm and before 7am, except on except on November 5, New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year.
Despite being set up in 2018, the petition has gained particular steam in the last year, with many agreeing that changes are necessary.
When providing a reason for their support, one signee said: “We hate fireworks and particularly dread bonfire night and NYE. These are *incredibly* stressful times, not just for the poor animals, but also for the people looking after them.”
Another added: “The noise of the rockets has got ridiculously loud over the years, and I've had to occasions this year where rockets have been set off right next to my animals' fields and landed in their fields.
“The other evening, I was with my sheep when the display went off but the rockets were going off over the animals who were running in panic and the people letting off the fireworks would not stop because they said they told me they were going to do it!”
The subject has also been a hot topic locally, one Launceston resident said: “My son hates fireworks because of the noise. When he was very little used to take him with ear defenders, but that didn’t work, and after the carnival we had to rush home before they started, but they happen every year and for various reasons and just meant having to make sure that we made him feel safe when at home and when they was happening.
“I think sometimes people believe that it’s only pets that have a problem with fireworks, but a whole different story when you have a child who is terrified. I also have never whinged about fireworks or wanted them stopped, and sadly as someone that loves fireworks, haven’t been to see any in about eight years.”
Another from Bude added: “Ban them - so many animals suffer, including wildlife all for what? Just for children to see something pretty and hear loud noises! Horses die, dogs go mad and there is nowhere for them to hide! It's not just for one night; in some built up areas they go on for two weeks!”
Some residents have even suggested the use of silent fireworks as a compromise.
What are your thoughts? Should fireworks be banned, or new legislation be introduced? Let us know via: [email protected]