Shortlisted for Gardeners’ World award
Subscribe newsletter
A couple and their garden near Looe have been shortlisted for a prestigious award by a well known gardening magazine.
Vicky and Maxine are finalist’s in the BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine People’s Choice Garden of the Year Award, which is now open to public vote.
BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine Annual Garden of the Year award attracted almost 1,000 entries and now the eight shortlisted entries are competing for the prestigious People’s Choice Award.
Vicky and her partner Maxine submitted one of the most unusual entries we’ve seen to date in the Gardens of the Year competition. Their plot perches just above the sea on a coastal path in Cornwall. Over several years they have been slowly clearing the bramble-choked garden by hand, creating 10 distinct zones where they can relax and experiment with plants.
They told the Cornish Times: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted, this has been a labour of love for many years. The terrain is tough. We have worked in harmony with the natural flora and fauna, planting many different types of pollinators to create a special space, that’s also a haven for wildlife.”
The public vote is now open at gardenersworld.com/garden-competition
Voting closes at midday on November 14.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |