A long-standing fixture of the high street is set to disappear with the announcement that a beloved show store will close.
Clarks shoes, based on Fore Street in Bodmin, has been a permanent high street presence in the town for decades.
However, that is set to end in June, with the retailer confirming that it will close its Bodmin store.
The closure comes amid an ongoing rationalisation program by the retailer which has seen a number of stores across the country close.
However, a spokesperson for the company said it will continue to have a presence in other Cornish towns, with nearby stores in St Austell and Truro.
A spokesperson for Clarks said: “Clarks confirms the store at Fore Street, Bodmin will close at the beginning of June 2024. We’d like to thank our loyal customers who have shopped with us at the Bodmin store, and we’ll be delighted to continue to serve them with our full range of products online and at our nearby Clarks stores in St Austell and Truro.
“We sincerely thank all members of the store team for their contributions and commitment to providing outstanding customer service.”