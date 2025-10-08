Kirsty Lewis, whose ICB team commissions dental services across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said that its unit of dental activity cost is £34.67, as opposed to the national request which is £28. “We are almost in line with what the British Dental Association want, which is £35. Although finance is an issue, we are committed to making sure we provide sufficient funding to encourage NHS dentistry. We have had a significant decrease in the number of NHS contract terminations because of the fact that we are investing in NHS dental services.”