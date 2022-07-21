Shining success for Torpoint Lions fete

Torpoint was gifted a superb sunny day for their annual carnival which was held in Cambridge field, with the sun brought the visitors in fine numbers to support all the hard work that volunteers put in to make the day a success.

Stalls lined the park with charities and clubs trying to raise some money also food and refreshment outlets including the Kon Tiki bar and the WI tea and cake stall, and an ice cream van to keep everyone happy.

The bouncy castle was as usual a big attraction for the children.

Sheryll Murray, Conservative MP, was also in attendance for questions and answers to current affairs.

Displays included entertainment from the Torpoint Ukulele group, a Tae Kwon-Do display, T S Ramehead Sea Cadet band, dancing from Coppola school of dance and drama so all in all something for everyone.

Laughs all round were heard for the children’s Tug o’ War competition boys versus girls. 20 per team but maybe a bit of cheating along the way!

The final event was judging the fancy dress by judges trying to please all that had made the effort to take part.

The parade then commenced from the park to the main road and back.

Well done to all the volunteers for all the hard work making such a lovely afternoon for all and to the weather for being so kind.