The Cornwall College Group (TCCG) recently hosted its highly anticipated annual Shining Star Awards at the prestigious St Mellion Estate, to recognise the outstanding accomplishments of its students.
The event brought together almost 200 attendees, including students, their families and employer representatives, for a night filled with joy, inspiration with a touch of glamour.
Celebrity host Jonathan Wilkes led the ceremony, presenting the awards alongside generous sponsors, special guests such as renowned football manager Neil Warnock, and various business representatives.
Owner and principal of the Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts and co-founder of Soccer Aid said: “This event is all about the learners, to give them support, encouragement and a platform to be celebrated.”
Jonathan continued: “The Shining Star Awards is incredibly inspiring and I am honoured to present it again for the second year, to also mark John Evans’ last awards ceremony as the Principal and CE of The Cornwall College Group.”
Commenting on the success of the annual event, John Evans expressed gratitude to student and members of staff “who have supported such phenomenal success and achievement.”
“It’s important we recognise not only the work that the students have done but also congratulate the great staff we have at the Group who have led the students to where they are today,” continued John, adding a massive “thank you” to all the sponsors, particularly headline sponsors, The Eden Project, and award supporters, Pearsons.
Throughout the evening, trophies were given out to winners from the wide variety of curriculum areas, from campuses across Devon and Cornwall.
This year’s category sponsors were Cornwall by Kernow, Cornwall Opportunities, Digital Skills Partnership, Electude, First South West, Fox Construction Solutions, Lantra, Mole Valley Farmers, Multiply, NCFE, Next Steps South West and St Austell Brewery.
These include Cornwall College sites in Camborne and St Austell, Duchy College sites at Rosewarne and Stoke Climsland, Falmouth Marine School, Bicton College and Plymouth Engineering Skills Centre.
The recognition and celebration of their achievements serve as a reminder of the transformative power of further education and the countless opportunities that await them in the future.
The full list of winners is; Oliver Arthur Lee, Tobias Clark, Freya Hill and Annalise Endacott from Bicton campus. Lewis Osborne, Talya Omar, Connor Clark, Bailey May, Christian Soan, Laura Unsworth, Lewis Fuller, Bailey Thurston and Viktoria Mykhalchuk from the Camborne campus. Rebecca Mumberson, Ayden Pearson, Chester Harris, Jennifer Cheeseman, Harley Hacker, Elliot Julian, Elliot Gregory, Joshua Holten and Laurina Fox-Smith from the St Austell campus. Imogen Hawkins, Romany Power, Eden Honey and Adam Jarvis from the Stoke Climsland campus. And Maisy Malkin from Falmouth Marine School.
