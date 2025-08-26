An equine charity has revealed that a critically neglected pony, rescued in a welfare case in Cornwall that appalled the presiding judge, has found a wonderful new home in South Wales.
Shetland ‘Sherbert’ was one of 13 equines rescued by The Mare and Foal Sanctuary in a multi-agency operation to recover animals from a centre in Par in 2022.
The rescue was an exceptional example of multi-agency rescue work provided by National Equine Welfare Council members including The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, The RSPCA, The Donkey Sanctuary and The Horse Trust.
The equines were rescued from the ‘Family Nest Therapy CIC’ which ran pony parties, riding lessons and offered therapy for veterans.
Many of the equines found were in a very poor state with severe malnourishment, conjunctivitis, lice, worm burden, overgrown hooves, heart conditions, alopecia, anaemia and chronic inflammation.
Their bones showed through their skin, and some were covered in paint brush marks from children’s parties. Some ponies were showing signs of severe depression.
Sarah Baker, Darren Laker and James Baker were sentenced at Truro Crown Court on February 29 2024 in a case regarding animal welfare offences relating to animals they kept and cared for. Sentencing those responsible, judge Simon Carr said it was one of the worst cases of animal neglect he had ever seen.
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s care team spent more than a year nursing the 12 surviving ponies and horses back to health.
Each had an individual recovery plan tailored to their specific needs, including veterinary visits, medication and food supplements. They also required extensive behavioural training.
After such a traumatic start to her young life, four-year-old Sherbert will always have lifelong sanctuary with the southwest-based charity.
But after recovering and fully regaining her health, her carers at Newton Abbot in Devon felt Sherbert would benefit from one-to-one care with an experienced pony handler as part of the charity’s Sanctuary at home loan scheme.
Following a widely publicised search for her perfect new home, Sherbert has finally settled into a wonderful new life with Christina from South Wales.
Christina said: “I’ve always loved horses. I’d been looking after four Shetlands for a friend, but last year we lost three, leaving me heartbroken. Flora, our 32-year-old Shetland, was especially affected after losing her companions.
“In a thoughtful gesture, my husband and friend looked into adopting a pony to cheer me up and provide companionship for Flora. We have a house full of rescued ginger-coloured pets and, combined with such a fitting description of her personality, Sherbert seemed the perfect fit.
“I eagerly searched for photos. The rescue images were heartbreaking but seeing her thrive at the sanctuary showed the incredible work of the team. I knew she’d feel safe in a loving home.
“When I met Sherbert for the first time, I cried tears of joy. As I entered her stable, her sweet little nose reached out for attention. Despite her past, she was a cuddly ball of fluff. I couldn't believe how much she loved human interaction after everything she had been through. We walked her up to the field, but Sherbert had no interest in walking away from us when I took her head collar off.
“She definitely has a big personality and such a sweet nature. She follows me around the stables and is very good at finding all the food. I'm in a much better habit of shutting the feed room door now. It feels like she’s always been here. We enjoy walks in the nearby forest, and she loves splashing in the stream.”
