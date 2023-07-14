There are currently a number of pollution alerts affecting beaches in the local area.
At 9.01am this morning (July 14) the Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) 'Safer Seas and Rivers' app created a sewage pollution alert for East Looe beach.
On the SAS app, a sewage pollution alert means that "there has been a sewage discharge from a South West Water combined sewer overflow impacting this location within the past 48 hours."
A South West Water spokesperson has said: "There has been permitted storm overflow activity at some locations in Cornwall following heavy, localised rainfall. Storm overflows are pressure relief values built into our network that are an essential and regulated way to stop homes and businesses from flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.
“We know reducing their usage is an important issue for customers, as is the health of our rivers and seas – and it is one of our key priorities too. We are investing to dramatically reduce our use of storm overflows and reduce our impact on rivers by one-third by 2025. We have now installed monitoring on 100% of our storm overflows, helping us to target our investment and interventions to reduce spill numbers.”
A spokesperson from SAS explained: "SAS have been fighting to protect our oceans and coastlines for over 30 years. We are now demanding an end to sewage being discharged into our ocean by 2030. Raw untreated sewage can not only be a huge risk to human health, but can decimate our environment and wildlife. This horrendous situation is being ignored by the private water companies. They have been hiding behind excuses for too long. We demand change and we demand it now!"