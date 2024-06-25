“ROLL up, roll up” - it’s Liskeard Agricultural Show time!
The 2024 Liskeard Agricultural Show will be held at the showground in Merrymeet on Saturday, July 13. Gates open from 9am.
The president this year is Mrs Pauline Martin. It is a very special year for Pauline as she celebrated her 100th birthday back in February.
Main events this year include the Little Margate & East Cornwall Pony Club Musical Ride display and The Sheep Show — a world famous display of sheep to music. Also back by popular request is the Terrier Racing and Bubble Football.
There will be more than 150 field trade stands, plus another 100 or more stands within the Cornish Food & Drink, Craft & Community and Small Business Marquees.
There will be a large exhibit of cattle, sheep, horses, domestic and poultry plus displays of goats and alpacas.
The national show for the Devon & Cornwall Longwool breed will be taking place in the sheep section and the show welcomes once again qualifiers for the London International Horse Show BSPS and Rising Star.
Further entertainment and activities include: fun fair, bouncy castle, display of classic cars and vintage tractors, countryside area including a weaver, forger, fencer, young children’s play area, ride on tractors, display of show history and the Royal Cornwall Education display.
Not forgetting the live music, bar, numerous food and drink stands and later on Liskeard Young Farmers disco and barbecue from 9pm.
Bring your dogs along! Enter the dog show or let them race in the terrier racing (races for all breeds and sizes).
Admission fees on the gate are £14 per adult, £5 per child (five to 15 years), family (two adults, plus two children) £33 and under fives are free. Car parking is free and dogs are permitted on leads. Book discounted admission fees online prior to the show.
Become a member! For only £20, members will receive admission to the show, showground car parking, reduced entry fees to the livestock sections, a copy of the show day catalogue and discount in the member’s marquee for lunch (pre booking essential).
Further information can be found on the website www.liskeardshow.org on Facebook or by calling 07894 456099.