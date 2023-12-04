COMMUNITY carol singing and a Victorian market set the scene as Callington welcomed the festive season.
The Christmas celebrations kicked off with a craft fair in the town hall, where lots of local makers showcased their talents – youngsters had the chance to meet the man himself in his grotto.
Inside the Pannier Market, Callington Rotary Club hosted their much-loved Victorian Market.
People gathered in St Mary’s Square from 4.30pm for Community Carols with the town band and singing from Vocal Footprint.
A spokesperson from Vocal Footprint said: “What a blast Vocal Footprint had at the Callington Christmas Festivities! At 4pm, on the Callington square, Vocal Footprint treated us with Christmas poems and an array of Christmas songs, leaving it’s audience filled with yuletide cheer.
“At 5.15pm in the Pannier Market, A-Tone-Meant, Vocal Footprint’s expert choir offered audiences traditional carols, telling of the peace and good will Christmas time brings.
“Vocal Footprint consists of children’s drama and singing clubs and an adult choir: A-Tone-Meant.
If anyone would like more information on how to join, contact Elly at 07595 457608.”