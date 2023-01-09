THE Right Reverend Hugh Nelson, Bishop of St Germans will lead a service at St Odulph Pillaton to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the lightning strike which badly damaged the church building.
During the service, on Sunday, January 22, a commemorative plaque designed by a member of the PCC and created in mosaic by the captain of the bells, will be unveiled by the Bishop.
Following the strike, which occurred in the hour before midnight on January 21, 2013, during a violent snowstorm, the congregation was grateful to receive the support of many people, including members of the church, individuals from the village, the Diocese of Truro, and various businesses and firms offering their own fields of expertise.
In recognition of their contribution at the time, these will be invited to join the church in celebrating the continuing life of St. Odulph’s in Pillaton.