Service held on village green in Herodsfoot
The thankful village of Herodsfoot held its Remembrance Day service on Friday, November 11, by the memorial.
It was an particularly special occasion as the ceremony took place on the now officially registered village green.
Rev Ben Morgan-Lundie conducted the service, Ginny Hatfield spoke for the older resident and Nick Prouse for the younger resident. Two minutes silence was observed, County Councillor for Liskeard South & Dobwalls Jane Pascoe laid the wreath, followed by Peter Gough saying the Kohima Epitaph.
After the service Rev Morgan-Lundie blessed the new bell rope for All Saints church, as part of the recent restoration of the church.
Chris Boyes a Falklands veteran who severed on HMS Glamorgan which was badly damaged in the conflict, offered to make a new rope in red, white and blue for the armed forces and black and white for St Piran, he asked for it be dedicated to the 40th anniversary and to all those who loss their life in the conflict.
A plaque has been placed by the bell rope commemorating the event.
Cllr Pascoe said: “It was an honour and a privilege to be invited to lay the wreath on behalf of the residents of the Thankful Village of Herodsfoot. It was truly remarkable that there were no losses and that all returned from both wars.”
