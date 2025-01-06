TEMPORARY measures put in place to improve the safety of a notorious accident spot on the A30 are “not up to scratch”, say locals, following reports of speeding cars and cones being moved.
Towards the end of 2024, a number of safety measures were implemented at Plusha junction by National Highways after the stretch had been the site of three fatal crashes over a three-month period. This included a 50mph speed limit reduction, and the restriction of a number of maneuverers — however, these restrictions do not seem to be having an effect.
During a two-hour speed trapping exercise at the junction in December, Devon and Cornwall Police officers detected 375 speeding offences, and now this week a driver has been spotted moving cones — which have been put in place to restrict risky movements — in order to allow for a U-turn.
These findings have left residents and local councillors questioning when a more permanent solution is set to be put in place.
Cornwall councillor for Altarnun and Stoke Climsland, Adrian Parsons was notified of the issues, and stated that the site has “some serious safety issues.”
He said: “Just another example of the chaos at Plusha junction, again today someone tried crossing the centre reservation the wrong way. So the cones had to be removed for them to do a U-turn. Clearly the junction still has some serious safety issues!”
With issues continuing to prevail along the stretch, many are hoping for a more suitable solution to the safety risks.
Following the incidents, we contacted National Highways to raise these concerns.
In response, Ian Thompson, National Highways South West stakeholder manager, said: “Safety is the first priority for National Highways, and the vast majority of drivers who use our roads every day are sensible and adhere to designated speed limits but there are some who are putting themselves and others at risk by simply ignoring enforceable restrictions.
“Last year, we unveiled plans, in partnership with Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police, to implement a suite of permanent safety measures along the A30 between Kennards House and Five Lanes, which is still subject to funding.
“In the meantime, we have temporarily restricted right-turn traffic movements and reduced the speed limit past the Plusha junction while we finalise a permanent solution.
“The temporary 50mph speed restriction on the A30 between the Two Bridges and Alturnan junctions will see continued enforcement from Devon and Cornwall Police, and before Christmas, our police partners carried out just under 17 hours of enforcement, which detected a total of 1,386 offences.
“We are dismayed by the number of speeding offences, and also an isolated incident in which the traffic management was moved, and we would encourage all motorists to think about their safety and the safety of others.”
