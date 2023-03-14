Phil Gibby, area director, Arts Council England South West says: “We’re pleased to be supporting the Saltash Songs & Shanties Festival, taking place in a range of venues around the town. Our open access funds enable artists and organisations to pursue projects that bring more creativity and cultural activities to communities across the country, helping us achieve our vision in Let’s Create. These grants are made possible thanks to National Lottery players and mean communities in Saltash, young and old, will enjoy a joyful music-filled weekend from artists across the region – playing a crucial role in making Cornwall a great place to live in and visit.”