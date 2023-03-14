Launched in 2022, in its first year the festival hosted eight sell-out events in six historic venues around the town. Following the hugely positive feedback received from musicians and audiences the event has now received support from Arts Council England through its open access National Lottery Project Grants, FEAST Cornwall and Cornwall County Council to develop, with an aim of becoming an important annual fixture in the Cornish music scene.
Jack Morrison, director of community arts development organisation FEAST Cornwall, said: “We are tremendously proud to have been a tiny part of the initial Songs & Shanties Festival in 2022. Saltash has a wealth of musicians and music making and FEAST is looking forward to working with the Festival on bringing even more fantastic live music events to the town. This event is set to become an important annual point in the Cornish Festival Calendar.”
This year the festival will grow to 14 concerts, gigs and music workshops. The programme continues to be inspired by the people, heritage and environment of the South East Cornwall and Tamar Valley region. Events will feature musicians and music from across the South West and beyond whose work has links to the area, with music genres ranging from the Renaissance to classical, pop and folk. Venues will include Saltash’s historic Norman Church of St Nicholas & St Faith, the 15th century Mary Newman’s Cottage, the stunning Social Club and more.
There will be events for all ages with plenty of opportunities to get involved in family-friendly workshops. Tickets will once again be sold with pay-what-you-feel options, helping to make the event accessible to all.
Festival director Lindsay Endean, of production company Salt Arts CIC, said: “Last year it felt like we were starting something that was full of potential – the atmosphere over the whole weekend was so warm and exciting. It is fantastic that the support we’ve received this year will enable us to reach across the whole town and present a really diverse musical programme. Hopefully the festival will continue to grow for many years to come!”
Phil Gibby, area director, Arts Council England South West says: “We’re pleased to be supporting the Saltash Songs & Shanties Festival, taking place in a range of venues around the town. Our open access funds enable artists and organisations to pursue projects that bring more creativity and cultural activities to communities across the country, helping us achieve our vision in Let’s Create. These grants are made possible thanks to National Lottery players and mean communities in Saltash, young and old, will enjoy a joyful music-filled weekend from artists across the region – playing a crucial role in making Cornwall a great place to live in and visit.”
For more information about the Festival or to join the mailing list see www.songsandshanties.co.uk