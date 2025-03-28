TOLLS for the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry are set to rise.
The decision comes following a public inquiry in October 2024 in Plymouth, which assessed the financial sustainability of the crossings, linking Devon with Cornwall.
Despite major concerns from local residents and businesses, the government has approved the increases, citing the need to secure the long-term operation of these vital transport links.
Tolls will rise for all vehicles, with fares for cars and vans to go up from £2.60 to £3, while fares for Tamar Tag holders will rise from £1.30 to £1.50.
In a letter sent on behalf of the Secretary of State, Heidi Alexander MP, to Andrew Vallance, Governance and Finance Manager for the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, it notes how she agrees with the conclusions of the Inspector, Simon Dean, that the proposed increases are necessary to ensure the continued operation of the crossings.
She also agrees the final evidence is clear that with the crossings being run as directed by the parent local authorities (Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council), income is required. The current level of income is insufficient.
The Secretary of State also notes and agrees with the Inspector’s conclusion that the crossings must be self-financing whilst providing a safe, efficient and reliable service.
Toll income makes up over 90 per cent of the company income. This is currently insufficient to meet the expenditure necessary to provide safe, reliable and efficient crossings.
Following the decision, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee released the following statement: “Last year the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee took the decision to submit a formal application to the Government to revise tolls to secure the long- term future of the two crossings.
“A Public Local Inquiry into the application was held in October 2024. Having considered the evidence, together with the feedback from the public consultation, the Secretary of State for Transport has approved the application.
“The Department for Transport said the Secretary of State accepted that the proposed increases are necessary and proportionate.
“Work is also taking place to develop a strategy and policy to deliver improved benefits for local people and make the necessary changes to legislation that will allow this to happen. This will include continuing to pursue the ability to apply RPI to tolls and smooth out the spikes and unpredictability of Toll Revisions, as well as seeking cheaper tolls for local people.”
The Secretary of State’s decision has not sat well with the Tamar Toll Action Group, who wrote: “It is with great disappointment we advise that on the same day the government commits £9billion of public money to another Thames crossing, it also announces it cannot find a single penny to support hard pressed people in the South West and therefore approves the Toll Revision Application to increase the Tamar Toll Tax by a further 15 per cent.
“This constitutes a 100 per cent rise in four years and a 650 per cent rise in the last three decades.”