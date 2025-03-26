TOLLS for the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry are set to rise following confirmation by the Secretary of State for Transport.
The decision comes following a public inquiry in October 2024 in Plymouth, which assess the financial sustainability of the crossings, linking Devon with Cornwall.
Despite major concerns from local residents and businesses, the government has approved the increases, citing the need to secure the long-term operation of these vital transport links.
Tolls will rise for all vehicles making a crossing with fares for cars and vans to go up from £2.60 to £3, while fares for Tamar Tag holders will rise from £1.30 to £1.50.
In a letter sent on behalf of the Secretary of State, Heidi Alexander MP, to Andrew Vallance, Governance and Finance Manager for the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, it notes how she agrees with the conclusions of the Inspector, Simon Dean, that the services would not be sustainable and that the proposed increases are necessary to ensure the continued operation of the crossings.
She also agrees that the final evidence is clear that with the crossings being run as directed by the parent local authorities (Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council), income is required, and at present, the level of income is insufficient.
The Secretary of State also notes and agrees with the Inspector’s conclusion that the crossings are, and are required to be, self-financing, whilst providing a safe, efficient and reliable service.
Toll income makes up over 90 per cent of the company income and this is currently insufficient to meet the expenditure necessary to provide now and into the future, safe, reliable and efficient crossings at the bridge and ferry.
Following the decision on Tuesday, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee released the following statement:
‘Last year the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee took the decision to submit a formal application to the Government to revise tolls to secure the long- term future of the two crossings.
‘A Public Local Inquiry into the application, led by an independent Inspector appointed by the Secretary of State for Transport, was held in October 2024.
‘Having considered the evidence from the application and the Public Local Inquiry, together with the feedback from the public consultation, the Secretary of State for Transport has approved the application.
‘In the letter advising the decision, the Department for Transport said that the Secretary of State accepted that the proposed increases are necessary and proportionate. A copy of the Inspector’s report is available to view on our website.
‘The decision will mean a cash toll of £3 for cars. The discounts for pre-paid crossings using the TamarTag scheme will continue to be 50 per cent of the full toll, resulting in a tag toll for cars and vans of £1.50. Tolls for other vehicles will broadly increase pro rata.
‘The Department of Transport will now complete the legal process necessary for a formal Toll Order. This process can take a little time. When completed, we will seek to increase rates as soon as practical after we have full authority to do so.
‘Work is also taking place to develop a strategy and policy to deliver improved benefits for local people and make the necessary changes to legislation that will allow this to happen. This will include continuing to pursue the ability to apply RPI to tolls and smooth out the spikes and unpredictability of Toll Revisions, as well as seeking cheaper tolls for local people.’
The Secretary of State’s decision has not sat well with representatives from the Tamar Toll Action Group.
Via their own Facebook page, they wrote: “It is with great disappointment that we advise that on the same day the government commits £9-billion of public money to another Thames crossing, it also announces that it cannot find a single penny to support hard pressed people in the South West and therefore approves the Toll Revision Application to increase the Tamar Toll Tax by a further 15 per cent.
“This constitutes a 100 per cent rise in four years and a 650 per cent rise in the last three decades. Four times the rate of inflation over the same period.”
The MP for South East Cornwall, Anna Gelderd, said in a statement: “The decision from the Department for Transport on the Tamar tolls is difficult for local residents and businesses, and I share their disappointment. I stood with residents in the opposition to this increase at the public inquiry. These crossings must remain operational as they represent a lifeline for our community.
“I believe we need the powers to control these crossings locally, not held in Westminster. I will continue to work on a longer-term solution with the Department of Transport, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, Tamar Crossings, residents and businesses.
“Part of this longer-term solution must now be a rapid rollout of cheaper tolls for local people compared to visitors. Residents and businesses in South East Cornwall deserve a fair deal.”