A proposal was aired to keep secret ballots to vote people into positions of power. Lib Dem councillor Colin Martin, who supported keeping the secret vote for this purpose, said: “There is a tension between when things should be transparent but there are occasions when for you to do the right thing for your voters, you might feel you need protection from the political consequences within your group. For the sake of protecting your right to stand up for your voters, you should protect the right to have a secret vote to put people into positions of power.”