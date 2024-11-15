ONE of the country’s long-distance train operators has launched a Customer and Communities Improvement Fund to help fund and support community projects.
Train operator CrossCountry has announced the release of a second tranche of funding from its new Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF).
The next funding application window is open from Monday, November 11 until Friday, December 6, looking to support community initiatives across the CrossCountry network.
A total of £167,095 has been made available throughout the year for community projects that deliver tangible social and environmental benefits.
Discussing the new funding and how it has supported projects across the country, Jessica Lockwood, CrossCountry’s environment and sustainability manager, said: “The first round of applications to our refreshed Customer and Communities Improvement Fund were fantastic, and we can’t wait to see what who we hear from in our next tranche of funding.
“We’d be delighted to hear from projects and groups looking to improve the communities served by the CrossCountry network, especially with an emphasis on social value and sustainability – if this sounds like you, please visit our website to apply.”
Since its launch on April 1, 2022, the Customer and Communities Improvement Fund has supported 16 different initiatives across the country, to a total value of £400,000.
Projects in Cornwall have also benefitted from this impressive sum. The £400,000 includes a £20,000 donation to the Cornwall Community Foundation, which was distributed to nine charities across the Duchy last year.
Tamara Sherston-Baker, development director at the Cornwall Community Foundation, said: “It has been fantastic to work with CrossCountry to help even more projects and initiatives with their critical community work across Cornwall.
“We always value support from businesses and organisations working in Cornwall and we look forward to working closely with CrossCountry again in the future.”
The window for the current round of funding is open until Friday, December 6, 2024. Applications can be made through an easy-to-complete online form.
To find out more and to apply to the Fund, visit their website via: www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/customer-and-communities-improvement-fund