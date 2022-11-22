Second race of the season at Lanhydrock
ABOVE: Year 3 and 4 girls at the start of the race
On a surprisingly sunny and dry day primary schools from all over joined in to complete the second race in the primary schools cross country season.
A record total of 509 runners finished the race at Lanhydrock last Friday (November 18). Students from St Nicolas, Looe, Polperro and St Germans came out on top, crossing the line first and gaining points for themselves and their team. Special commemorations went out to Year 5/6 girl Jazz Jackman from Polperro school who actually managed to catch ‘The Hare’.
Parents who came to cheer their children and their school on showed their support. They said:
Ben Church: ‘‘Very proud of Jasmine, Rosie, Rose, Maya, Viva, Billy, Blake, Joey, Ben, Archie, Max and Dylan from Fourlanesend primary school. Also, all the children taking part from across Cornwall always a tremendous effort.’’
Sophie Jones: ‘‘Well done to each and every runner who completed what is known to be a challenging course especially with the hill finish. The atmosphere is always fantastic and the support from both parents and children is brilliant! A big thank you to all of the organisers and the two hares who manage to just keep running!’’
Vanessa Hunt: “Congratulations to all the runners, including my children Daisy and Sam. Daisy broke her knee in her last cross country race, but that didn’t put her off competing again!
“The event was very well organised, and we’re looking forward to the next race!
“I also would like to say congratulations to the runners representing St Nicolas School, Downderry who all did really well and are so proud to have brought home a first place!”
The next race will be in January 2023 at Cotehele.
